Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Natera Stock In The Last 10 Years

Natera NTRA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.09%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion.

Buying $100 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $100 of NTRA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $735.83 today based on a price of $165.34 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

