Sell Alert: Constantine Xykis Cashes Out $1.75M In Power Solutions Intl Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 13, by Constantine Xykis, CEO at Power Solutions Intl PSIX, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Xykis's decision to sell 35,000 shares of Power Solutions Intl was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the sale is $1,749,650.

In the Friday's morning session, Power Solutions Intl's shares are currently trading at $50.87, experiencing a down of 1.26%.

Get to Know Power Solutions Intl Better

Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that run on nondiesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. The company's products are designed to meet emission standards imposed by environmental regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency. Its products are distributed to a wide range of industrial original equipment manufacturers that supply equipment to sectors including power generation, oil and gas, material handling, airport ground support, agricultural, turf, construction and irrigation. The company generates majority of its sales from United States.

Breaking Down Power Solutions Intl's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Power Solutions Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 29.75% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.83, Power Solutions Intl showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Power Solutions Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.59 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.3 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.79, Power Solutions Intl presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

