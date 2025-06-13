Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.73 7.40 3.53 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.62 1.98 2.03 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.09 3.20 2.73 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.27 24 5.37 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.21 11.76 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.18 1.48 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.62 7.21 3.68 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.73 1.38 0.53 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.14 4.05 3.02 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.14 3.39 0.98 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.76 3.81 2.32 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.01 0.73 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 75.36 3.96 1.13 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8 0.26 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 130 7.86 0.33 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.15 5.36 1.74 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.73 significantly below the industry average by 0.8x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.4 relative to the industry average by 1.38x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.53 , surpassing the industry average by 2.03x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 6.14%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Amazon.com alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

