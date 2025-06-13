In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.77 42.18 24.15 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 93.46 17.31 21.67 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.83 7.32 10.64 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 86.50 3.32 6.98 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 37.81 11.06 11.43 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.19 6.28 4.22 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 184.83 21.47 36.77 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 27.79 2.67 4.19 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 63.08 3.29 11.79 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.17 10.53 14.63 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.35 1.51 2.28 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.22 2.13 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 36.79 2.76 3.41 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 13.03 1.56 2.55 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.26 2.20 4.24 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 256.34 18.52 30.83 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.13 1.82 2.93 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 140.97 2.24 2.10 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 33.08 4.56 11.69 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 133.86 9.62 14.01 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 66.14 6.85 10.39 3.16% $35.87 $29.72 12.04%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.77 , which is 0.71x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 42.18 , which is 6.16x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 24.15 , surpassing the industry average by 2.32x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.85% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.04%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate highlights NVIDIA's strong sales performance relative to industry competitors.

