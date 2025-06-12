June 12, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In ServiceNow 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ServiceNow NOW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.38%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion.

Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $256.65 today based on a price of $1008.00 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

