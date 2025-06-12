June 12, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.1%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In UBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,986.29 today based on a price of $32.67 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UBS Logo
UBSUBS Group AG
$32.67-0.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.04
Growth
74.77
Quality
46.85
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved