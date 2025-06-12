June 12, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.47%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In BJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,237.67 today based on a price of $109.66 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BJ Logo
BJBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
$109.660.86%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.65
Growth
98.29
Quality
81.15
Value
45.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved