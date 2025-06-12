Maxim Shishin At CorVel Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $195K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on June 11, Shishin, Chief Information Officer at CorVel CRVL, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Shishin, Chief Information Officer at CorVel, exercising stock options for 2,400 shares of CRVL. The total transaction was valued at $195,751.

CorVel shares are currently trading down by 0.0%, with a current price of $108.06 as of Thursday morning. This brings the total value of Shishin's 2,400 shares to $195,751.

Delving into CorVel's Background

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

CorVel: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CorVel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.72% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 25.13% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, CorVel exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 59.05 , CorVel's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.27 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.96, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

