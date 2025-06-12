June 12, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.99%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTWO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,540.79 today based on a price of $236.58 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
