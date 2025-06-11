$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.28%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion.

Buying $100 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $100 of MSFT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,039.30 today based on a price of $474.17 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

