$100 Invested In HubSpot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.68%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion.

Buying $100 In HUBS: If an investor had bought $100 of HUBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $274.65 today based on a price of $573.60 for HUBS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

