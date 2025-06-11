June 11, 2025 4:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.19%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,277.24 today based on a price of $78.43 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MLI Logo
MLIMueller Industries Inc
$78.34-0.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.63
Growth
90.74
Quality
72.62
Value
67.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved