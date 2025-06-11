Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.19%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,277.24 today based on a price of $78.43 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

