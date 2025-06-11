Insider Decision: SAMUEL LANDY Offloads $421K Worth Of UMH Properties Stock

On June 10, a recent SEC filing unveiled that SAMUEL LANDY, President and CEO at UMH Properties UMH made an insider sell.

What Happened: LANDY opted to sell 25,000 shares of UMH Properties, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $421,750.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, UMH Properties shares are trading at $17.32, showing a up of 0.32%.

Delving into UMH Properties's Background

UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to residents . The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from lease agreements for their sites and homes, where the company is the lessor.

Understanding the Numbers: UMH Properties's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UMH Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 55.29% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): UMH Properties's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.0.

Debt Management: UMH Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: UMH Properties's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 143.83 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 5.54 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.98 reflects market recognition of UMH Properties's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

