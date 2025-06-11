Comparative Study: Amazon.com And Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.44 7.55 3.60 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.35 2.07 2.12 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.99 3.17 2.71 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.95 24.28 5.43 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 201.86 11.74 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.24 1.49 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.94 7.33 3.74 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.79 1.39 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 34.77 4.01 2.98 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.18 3.40 0.98 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.09 3.88 2.36 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.25 0.75 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 78.43 4.12 1.17 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.62 0.28 0.07 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 129 7.80 0.33 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.46 5.41 1.75 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

Through a thorough examination of Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.44 significantly below the industry average by 0.82x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.55 which exceeds the industry average by 1.4x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.6 , surpassing the industry average by 2.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 6.14%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

