June 11, 2025

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Franco-Nevada 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.03%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In FNV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,409.18 today based on a price of $165.65 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

