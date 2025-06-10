$100 Invested In Fastenal 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.98%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion.

Buying $100 In FAST: If an investor had bought $100 of FAST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.28 today based on a price of $42.72 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

