June 10, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Fastenal 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.98%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion.

Buying $100 In FAST: If an investor had bought $100 of FAST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.28 today based on a price of $42.72 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$42.721.40%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.28
Growth
79.33
Quality
48.53
Value
26.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved