June 10, 2025

$100 Invested In Targa Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.71%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion.

Buying $100 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $100 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $841.21 today based on a price of $165.13 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

