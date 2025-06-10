If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Aon AON has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.03%. Currently, Aon has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In AON: If an investor had bought $1000 of AON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,429.31 today based on a price of $351.71 for AON at the time of writing.

Aon's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.