Jeff Blau Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $432K In Sun Communities Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Jeff Blau, Director at Sun Communities SUI, made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 9,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Blau purchased 3,665 shares of Sun Communities. The total transaction amounted to $432,433.

As of Tuesday morning, Sun Communities shares are up by 1.77%, currently priced at $127.33.

Get to Know Sun Communities Better

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 645 properties, which includes 341 manufactured housing communities, 166 residential vehicle communities, and 138 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Sun Communities's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sun Communities's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 51.48% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sun Communities's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.34.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 150.68 , Sun Communities's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 5.0 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 20.88, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sun Communities's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.