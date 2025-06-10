Bullish Move: SCOTT SALMIRS Shows Confidence, Acquires $104K In ICF International Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 10, involves SCOTT SALMIRS, Director at ICF International ICFI.

What Happened: SALMIRS demonstrated confidence in ICF International by purchasing 1,250 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $104,975.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows ICF International shares up by 1.74%, trading at $85.28.

All You Need to Know About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery; Health and Social Programs and Security and Other Civilian & Commercial. The Company's majority clients are United States federal government departments and agencies. It operates in a single segment, which is providing professional services.

ICF International: Financial Performance Dissected

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ICF International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.38% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 37.96% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.45, ICF International showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: ICF International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: ICF International's P/E ratio of 14.4 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.78 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 10.26, ICF International's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of ICF International's Insider Trades.

