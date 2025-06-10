In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.13 9.43 10.61 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.65 6.19 6 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.78 0.81 1.66 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.55 4.93 6.36 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 23.55 9.78 14.45 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 32.97 3.78 8.09 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 19.12 6.59 1168.64 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 84.58 2.03 2.96 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 86.54 7.87 3.73 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.09 0.70 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 18.15 3.25 1.79 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 36.59 2.62 1.13 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19.16 0.77 1.04 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.61 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Taboola.com Ltd 90.25 1.15 0.69 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 33.33 3.67 87.07 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 27.13 , which is 0.81x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.43 , which is 2.57x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.61 , which is 0.12x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.69% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.25%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth prospects within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.