June 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.08%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $868.60 today based on a price of $701.04 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$701.101.01%

