$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.08%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion.

Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $868.60 today based on a price of $701.04 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.