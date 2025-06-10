June 10, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 49.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 63.59%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In HWM: If an investor had bought $1000 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $12,150.00 today based on a price of $172.64 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

