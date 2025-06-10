$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.49%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $328.07 today based on a price of $89.75 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.