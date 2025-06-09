$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.36%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In SFM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SFM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,907.68 today based on a price of $165.97 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.