Here's How Much $100 Invested In Waste Connections 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Waste Connections WCN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Waste Connections has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion.

Buying $100 In WCN: If an investor had bought $100 of WCN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,703.18 today based on a price of $188.99 for WCN at the time of writing.

Waste Connections's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.