Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CyberArk Software Stock In The Last 10 Years

CyberArk Software CYBR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.78%. Currently, CyberArk Software has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In CYBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CYBR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,618.24 today based on a price of $397.94 for CYBR at the time of writing.

CyberArk Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.