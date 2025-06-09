June 9, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Philip Morris Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.73%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,535.16 today based on a price of $180.63 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
