In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.28 9.48 10.67 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.38 6.10 5.92 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.51 0.79 1.61 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.57 4.94 6.37 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 24.31 10.09 14.91 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 32.05 3.68 7.86 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 18.83 6.49 1151.01 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 82.58 1.98 2.89 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 86.43 7.86 3.73 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.99 0.69 1.46 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 18.14 3.24 1.79 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 36.21 2.59 1.12 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19.03 0.77 1.04 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 91 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 92.78 4.95 5.45 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 39.2 3.95 86.13 2.16% $4.06 $5.24 9.57%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

At 27.28 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.7x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.48 relative to the industry average by 2.4x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.67 , which is 0.12x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.89% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.55x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.57%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

