In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.72 41.22 23.60 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 90.05 16.69 20.90 7.12% $8.54 $10.14 0.59% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.64 6.99 10.15 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 84.81 3.25 6.84 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 36.44 10.66 11.02 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.23 5.91 3.97 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 177.48 20.62 35.31 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 25.97 2.49 3.91 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 60.40 3.15 11.29 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.33 10.07 13.99 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 24.11 1.43 2.16 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.20 2.03 1.05 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 34.84 2.61 3.23 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.26 1.47 2.40 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.13 2.18 4.20 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 251.59 18.18 30.26 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.96 1.81 2.91 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 135.48 2.15 2.02 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.46 4.33 11.12 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 129.78 9.33 13.58 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 63.9 6.6 10.02 3.16% $35.9 $29.72 11.01%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

At 45.72 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.72x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.22 , which is 6.25x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.6 , which is 2.36x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.85% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.01%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate that NVIDIA is efficiently utilizing its resources and experiencing strong top-line growth relative to its industry counterparts.

