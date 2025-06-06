June 6, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Republic Services 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Republic Services RSG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.56%. Currently, Republic Services has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In RSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of RSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,816.72 today based on a price of $252.97 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
