$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Descartes Systems Group DSGX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.72%. Currently, Descartes Systems Group has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $100 In DSGX: If an investor had bought $100 of DSGX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,687.29 today based on a price of $102.25 for DSGX at the time of writing.

Descartes Systems Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

