$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Prestige Consumer PBH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.46%. Currently, Prestige Consumer has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In PBH: If an investor had bought $1000 of PBH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,018.13 today based on a price of $85.06 for PBH at the time of writing.

Prestige Consumer's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.