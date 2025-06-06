June 6, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.63%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,630.11 today based on a price of $11.05 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

