$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.21%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $332.95 today based on a price of $55.46 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.