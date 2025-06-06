June 6, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.4%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $502.19 today based on a price of $519.37 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
