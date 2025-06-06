EVP At Boise Cascade Sells $87K Of Stock

On June 5, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Joanna Barney, EVP at Boise Cascade BCC made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Barney executed a sale of 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade with a total value of $87,679.

Boise Cascade shares are trading down 0.0% at $87.47 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Delving into Boise Cascade's Background

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Boise Cascade's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.62% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 16.94% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boise Cascade's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.06.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Boise Cascade adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 10.91 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.51 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 5.49, Boise Cascade's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

