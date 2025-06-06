IES Hldgs Chief Executive Officer Sold $9.34M In Company Stock

Disclosed on June 5, AL ET JEFFREY GENDELL, Chief Executive Officer at IES Hldgs IESC, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, GENDELL sold 33,866 shares of IES Hldgs. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $9,337,994.

Monitoring the market, IES Hldgs's shares down by 0.0% at $270.8 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know IES Hldgs Better

IES Holdings Inc owns and manages subsidiaries that design and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services. It has four business segments; Communications, Residential, Infrastructure Solutions, and Commercial & Industrial. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Residential segment in which the company provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation services. This segment also provides services for installing residential solar power, both for new construction and existing residences.

IES Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, IES Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.17% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 25.05% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): IES Hldgs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.54.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 22.65 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for IES Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.76 , IES Hldgs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.63, IES Hldgs presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

