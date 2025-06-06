Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.86 7.22 3.44 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.12 2.04 2.09 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.68 3.08 2.63 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 63.51 26.16 5.85 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 203.86 11.85 1.68 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.08 1.47 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.69 7.24 3.69 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.50 1.33 0.52 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.39 4.08 3.04 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 10.93 3.31 0.96 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.59 3.77 2.30 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.02 0.75 0.15 0.84% $0.68 $3.02 -40.14% Savers Value Village Inc 74.07 3.89 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.86 0.25 0.06 -0.4% $0.31 $1.92 -40.1% Hour Loop Inc 126.40 7.64 0.32 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.26 5.49 1.76 4.66% $6.85 $17.24 -0.62%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.86 is lower than the industry average by 0.78x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.22 , which is 1.32x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.44 , surpassing the industry average by 1.95x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 5.33x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of -0.62%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

