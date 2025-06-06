In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft MSFT alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.14 10.80 12.94 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 40.17 28.69 8.76 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 138.07 20.79 18.53 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 113.28 18.18 15.73 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.59 40.36 13.03 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.29 7.97 4.62 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 305 14.06 15.49 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.41 25.40 8.49 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.20 2.78 5.49 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.56 10.19 8.34 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.08 6.34 3.50 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.72 13.41 1.27 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.12 1.97 3.24 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.51 28.23 1.72 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 81.46 16.8 8.32 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 36.14 significantly below the industry average by 0.44x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.8 , which is 0.64x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.94 , surpassing the industry average by 1.56x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.2% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance with high EBITDA and gross profit margins, along with robust revenue growth, despite a lower ROE compared to industry peers.

