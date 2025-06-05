$1000 Invested In Tutor Perini 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tutor Perini TPC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.73%. Currently, Tutor Perini has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPC: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,906.58 today based on a price of $38.89 for TPC at the time of writing.

Tutor Perini's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

