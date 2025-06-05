June 5, 2025 7:31 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Sterling Infrastructure 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sterling Infrastructure STRL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 64.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 77.18%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion.

Buying $100 In STRL: If an investor had bought $100 of STRL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,771.69 today based on a price of $195.24 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

