Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ITT Stock In The Last 5 Years

ITT ITT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.04%. Currently, ITT has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In ITT: If an investor had bought $1000 of ITT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,308.83 today based on a price of $149.82 for ITT at the time of writing.

ITT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

