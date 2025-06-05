Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Saia Stock In The Last 15 Years

Saia SAIA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.09%. Currently, Saia has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion.

Buying $100 In SAIA: If an investor had bought $100 of SAIA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,597.71 today based on a price of $253.45 for SAIA at the time of writing.

Saia's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

