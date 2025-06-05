Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kadant Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kadant KAI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.86%. Currently, Kadant has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In KAI: If an investor had bought $1000 of KAI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,858.22 today based on a price of $323.55 for KAI at the time of writing.

Kadant's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

