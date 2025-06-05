Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Innospec Stock In The Last 20 Years

Innospec IOSP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.78%. Currently, Innospec has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion.

Buying $100 In IOSP: If an investor had bought $100 of IOSP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $923.55 today based on a price of $85.29 for IOSP at the time of writing.

Innospec's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.