Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pegasystems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pegasystems PEGA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, Pegasystems has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In PEGA: If an investor had bought $1000 of PEGA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,102.69 today based on a price of $101.66 for PEGA at the time of writing.

Pegasystems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

