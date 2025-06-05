June 5, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Aflac AFL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.51%. Currently, Aflac has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion.

Buying $100 In AFL: If an investor had bought $100 of AFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $242.66 today based on a price of $102.83 for AFL at the time of writing.

Aflac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AFL Logo
AFLAflac Inc
$102.14-0.67%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.30
Growth
40.94
Quality
15.02
Value
68.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved