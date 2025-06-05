Here's How Much $100 Invested In A.O. Smith 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

A.O. Smith AOS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.65%. Currently, A.O. Smith has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion.

Buying $100 In AOS: If an investor had bought $100 of AOS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $793.31 today based on a price of $64.30 for AOS at the time of writing.

A.O. Smith's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.