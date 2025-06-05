June 5, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.8%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,552.08 today based on a price of $46.87 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

